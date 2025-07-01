French Player Sets Record Serve at Wimbledon 2025

London, England – Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, a French tennis player, made headlines at Wimbledon 2025 by serving the fastest recorded serve in the tournament’s history. During his first-round match against fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz, Mpetshi Perricard unleashed a stunning 153 mph (246 kph) serve.

The record-breaking serve occurred in the opening game of the match, where he took the first two sets 7-6, 7-6. The thrilling encounter saw Fritz bounce back to win the next two sets, 6-4, 7-6, before being interrupted by the tournament’s 11 PM curfew, forcing them to resume play the next day.

Mpetshi Perricard’s remarkable achievement broke the previous record of 148 mph set by Taylor Dent in 2010. Despite the impressive serve, Fritz managed to return the ball successfully, and ultimately, he won the point.

Standing at 6’8