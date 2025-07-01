Sports
French Player Sets Record Serve at Wimbledon 2025
London, England – Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, a French tennis player, made headlines at Wimbledon 2025 by serving the fastest recorded serve in the tournament’s history. During his first-round match against fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz, Mpetshi Perricard unleashed a stunning 153 mph (246 kph) serve.
The record-breaking serve occurred in the opening game of the match, where he took the first two sets 7-6, 7-6. The thrilling encounter saw Fritz bounce back to win the next two sets, 6-4, 7-6, before being interrupted by the tournament’s 11 PM curfew, forcing them to resume play the next day.
Mpetshi Perricard’s remarkable achievement broke the previous record of 148 mph set by Taylor Dent in 2010. Despite the impressive serve, Fritz managed to return the ball successfully, and ultimately, he won the point.
Standing at 6’8
Recent Posts
- Jonathan Drouin to Test Free Agency Market on July 1
- Cody Ceci Signs Four-Year Deal with Los Angeles Kings
- Coco Gauff Set to Compete at Wimbledon 2025
- Buffalo Sabres Re-sign Defenseman Ryan Johnson to Three-Year Deal
- Dennis Gilbert Signs with Flyers, Marks His Sixth NHL Team
- CBS Soaps to Revisit Episodes Amid Hiatus for Beyond The Gates
- Utah Mammoth Sign Nate Schmidt and Brandon Tanev in Free Agency
- Sofia Kenin Faces Taylor Townsend in Wimbledon 2025 Opener
- Daniel Suarez Faces Uncertain Future with Trackhouse Racing
- Realtor.com Faces Processing Errors for Users Nationwide
- Jordan Harris Not Receiving Qualifying Offer, Becomes Unrestricted Free Agent
- Toronto Raptors Sign Sandro Mamukelashvili to Boost Roster Depth
- Halle Bailey Spotted with Mystery Man Amid Custody Battle
- Ryan Lindgren Signs Four-Year Deal with Seattle Kraken
- Blues Sign Forward Nick Bjugstad to Two-Year Deal
- Grammarly Acquires Email Tool Superhuman to Enhance AI Offering
- Minnesota Wild Pursue Return of Stanley Cup Champion Nico Sturm
- Hazardous Air Quality and Heat Warning in Phoenix This Tuesday
- Rangers Prepare for NHL Draft with Strategic Moves and Tight Deadline
- Senate Faces Struggles in Passing Trump’s Controversial Legislation