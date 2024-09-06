French Retiree Charged with Drugging and Exploiting Wife for Years

Dominique Pélicot, a 71-year-old retiree from France, has been accused of drugging his wife, Gisèle Pélicot, and enabling her abuse by numerous strangers over a decade-long period. The horrific allegations have shaken the nation and sparked widespread outrage.

Pélicot allegedly drugged his wife with sleeping pills and anti-anxiety medication before inviting men to sexually assault her in their home from 2011 to 2020. He reportedly utilized an online forum to recruit more than 70 men, filming many of the assaults without her knowledge.

Gisèle Pélicot, now 71 years old, has described her shock at discovering the extent of the abuse, which was uncovered by police during an unrelated investigation. She recounted learning of the nightmarish situation when contacted by law enforcement, stating that her life had been turned upside down.

During the trial, which is ongoing in Avignon, Gisèle took the stand to express her horror, describing her experience as being treated like a “rag doll.” She firmly stated that she was not engaged in any consensual sexual relationships, directly responding to claims made by some defense lawyers questioning her awareness of the situation.

As the trial continues, the public and media have closely followed the proceedings. The case has highlighted issues regarding consent and the abuse of drugs in sexual violence. The attention has spurred conversations about necessary legal reforms and greater protections for victims.