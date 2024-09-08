Fresh Violence Erupts in Manipur: Six Killed in Ethnic Clashes

At least six individuals, including one civilian, have been killed as violence escalates between two ethnic communities in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, according to official reports.

The conflict involves the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis, who have experienced sporadic clashes since the courts directed the state government to consider extending certain economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education from the Kukis to the Meiteis.

Recent gunfire incidents represent the highest number of casualties in a single day during the latest wave of violence, which recommenced earlier this week. Reports indicate that the fighting began early Saturday morning in Jiribam district, where armed groups from both communities engaged in armed confrontations.

Krishna Kumar, the deputy commissioner of Jiribam, stated that the civilian was shot while he was asleep in his own room. Additionally, four armed individuals died during subsequent exchanges of gunfire.

Authorities have described a worrying escalation in the violence, including the utilization of drones to drop explosive devices. Such developments are believed to be unprecedented in the ongoing conflict, with police suspecting that Kuki armed groups may be behind the drone attacks—a claim that these groups have denied.

The situation has raised alarms, as over 225 people have died, and approximately 60,000 individuals have been displaced since the ethnic conflict began in May of last year. The state government has recently ordered all educational institutions to remain closed for safety reasons.

Manipur, which has a population of 3.2 million, has effectively been divided into two enclaves—the Meitei-controlled valley and the Kuki-dominated hills, separated by a stretch of no-man’s land that is monitored by federal paramilitary forces.

Earlier incidents, including an attack on September 1 that resulted in two deaths and injuries to several others, have heightened fears of further violence in the region. In a recent attack, a long-range rocket reportedly caused casualties when it struck a residence in Bishnupur district.