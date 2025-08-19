Freshmen Arrive at Rochester Area Colleges for Move-In Week

Rochester, New York – Students are returning to college campuses across the region as freshmen participate in move-in days and orientations this week.

At Rochester Institute of Technology, the Class of 2029 arrived Monday morning with cars filled with luggage, boxes, and dorm furniture. Incoming freshman Antonio Becker from Westchester expressed mixed emotions about starting college.

“If I’m being honest, the other day I was on the verge of tears, like, I don’t wanna go to school,” Becker said, who plans to study materials science. “But now that I’m here, it’s actually, it’s chill. It’s fine. It’s good.”

RIT officials noted that move-in day brings adjustments for both parents and students. Sandy Johnson, senior vice president for student affairs, reassured parents, saying, “A little nervous? That’s ok! As I tell them, you’ve packed all of their worldly belongings, and probably some mystery things, but they’ll get through it and we’ve got it from here.”

This year, RIT is welcoming thousands of new students, including Jalen Bertrand from Queens, who is interested in the school’s cybersecurity program. Bertrand mentioned one of his biggest adjustments will be adapting to the local climate.

“I haven’t experienced the cold weather, because all the times I do come up here, it’s in the summer, but I think I’m prepared. I have my winter gear and everything,” he said.

Other colleges in the Rochester area are also hosting freshman move-in events this week. Classes at RIT are set to begin next week.