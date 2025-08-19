Education
Freshmen Arrive at Rochester Area Colleges for Move-In Week
Rochester, New York – Students are returning to college campuses across the region as freshmen participate in move-in days and orientations this week.
At Rochester Institute of Technology, the Class of 2029 arrived Monday morning with cars filled with luggage, boxes, and dorm furniture. Incoming freshman Antonio Becker from Westchester expressed mixed emotions about starting college.
“If I’m being honest, the other day I was on the verge of tears, like, I don’t wanna go to school,” Becker said, who plans to study materials science. “But now that I’m here, it’s actually, it’s chill. It’s fine. It’s good.”
RIT officials noted that move-in day brings adjustments for both parents and students. Sandy Johnson, senior vice president for student affairs, reassured parents, saying, “A little nervous? That’s ok! As I tell them, you’ve packed all of their worldly belongings, and probably some mystery things, but they’ll get through it and we’ve got it from here.”
This year, RIT is welcoming thousands of new students, including Jalen Bertrand from Queens, who is interested in the school’s cybersecurity program. Bertrand mentioned one of his biggest adjustments will be adapting to the local climate.
“I haven’t experienced the cold weather, because all the times I do come up here, it’s in the summer, but I think I’m prepared. I have my winter gear and everything,” he said.
Other colleges in the Rochester area are also hosting freshman move-in events this week. Classes at RIT are set to begin next week.
Recent Posts
- Carlos Alcaraz Claims Cincinnati Open After Jannik Sinner Retires
- Review: Andaz Prague Offers Luxury and Comfort in Historic Hotel
- Nvidia Set for Big Earnings Report Amid AI Growth
- US ETF Industry Reaches Record $11.81 Trillion in Assets
- Gold Prices Climb Ahead of Fed Meeting and Jackson Hole Economic Symposium
- Dijon Duenas Expands Musical Horizons with New Album ‘Baby’
- Reddit Stock Surges 128% Amid Strong AI Engagement and Record Revenue Growth
- Ben Griffin’s Unusual Creatine Incident Shakes BMW Championship Start
- Palantir Shares Plunge Amid Valuation Concerns and Market Rotation
- New York Times Strands Puzzle Challenges Players with Currency Theme
- Trump Claims He Ended Six Wars Amid Peace Talks
- Kansas State Faces Iowa State in Dublin College Football Showdown
- Red Sox Fall to Orioles 4-3 in Extra Innings at Fenway Park
- Keeneland Reschedules Fall Meet Ticket Sales Due to Technical Issues
- Trump Praises Engagement of Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity on Morning Show
- Oasis Reunion Tour Leaves Noel Gallagher Speechless
- Angela Bassett Celebrates 67th Birthday with Family and Dance
- Phreesia Earns Spots on Capterra Shortlist for 2025
- Rain Chances Increase as North Texas Faces Record Heat
- Gavin Adcock’s Reckless Driving Charges Dismissed in Court