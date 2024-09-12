The Fringe Dilemma: Growing Pains and Chic Transformations

In 2022, a fashion enthusiast embarked on a personal style journey inspired by none other than the marketing maven from ‘Emily in Paris,’ Emily Cooper. Known for her daring and chic bangs, Emily Cooper’s iconic look influenced many, including individuals soon to turn 30, to adopt the trendy ‘trauma bangs’ that exuded a sophisticated Parisian flair.

This transformation was hailed for simplifying hairstyles, especially with ponytails or buns, by adding an extra touch of chicness. Each hairstyle variation, whether messy or neat, became different yet stylish. The new look embraced versatility, promising a face-framing elegance and a sassy edge, turning an ordinary day into a Parisian affair.

However, as with many fashion endeavors, time often brings change. Over the past two years, a shift in preferences occurred, leading some, including the influencers from whom this trend originated, to reconsider their style choices. A visit to the windy locale of Cornwall underscored the practical challenges of maintaining perfect bangs, especially during unsettled weather conditions in the UK.

As individuals began their journey of growing out their bangs, they found unexpected inspiration in Emily Cooper herself, who, in her latest season, also underwent the fringe transformation. Known for always appearing impeccably chic, Emily’s transition from blunt bangs to elegant styles demonstrated her flair for effortless beauty, even under the awkwardness of growing out bangs.

Emily Cooper’s styling tips during this transition included adopting the curtain bang — a nod to the ’70s — and using a slick evening style with hairspray to maintain a runway-ready look. A Brigitte Bardot jersey headband offered a chic solution on days when the growing bangs proved stubborn, thus embodying the essence of Parisian sophistication.

As Emily’s journey progressed, her transformation became a guide for many individuals with similar hair aspirations. Her evolution from bangs to long layers, paired with a low ponytail or an ear tuck, showcased the versatility and style that could be achieved with careful styling and patience. Though the fringe may have disappeared, the chic elegance remained, a testament to the enduring influence of Emily Cooper.