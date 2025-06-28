Frisco Teen Dies in Grimes County Head-On Collision

ANDERSON, Texas – An 18-year-old woman from Frisco lost her life in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon on State Highway 90 in Grimes County. The accident occurred around 3:45 p.m. just south of County Road 115.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash involved a southbound 2023 Mazda CX-5 that attempted to pass slower vehicles by entering the northbound lane. The Mazda collided head-on with a northbound 2020 Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the Mazda, identified as Kate Connally, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the Jeep suffered serious injuries and were transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan for treatment.

Emergency responders encountered significant delays while assisting the victims and clearing the accident site. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

Authorities remind drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic laws to prevent similar tragedies on Texas roads.