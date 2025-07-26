Sports
Fritz Faces Arnaldi in ATP Washington Open Showdown Thursday
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Taylor Fritz will take on Matteo Arnaldi in the round of 16 at the ATP Washington Open on Thursday, July 25, 2025. Fritz, currently ranked fourth in the world, is coming off a strong performance in his opening match and is eager to continue his winning ways.
Fritz has a 76% chance of winning against Arnaldi, according to Dimers’ advanced tennis model. The 24-year-old Italian, who currently holds the 44th rank, upset Fritz in their previous encounter at the 2024 Acapulco event, making this match a potential rematch of sorts.
In his first match in Washington, Fritz dominated Aleksandar Vukic with a score of 6-3, 6-2, showcasing his powerful serve, firing off 11 aces. After the match, he noted the court speed played to his advantage, especially his serve-and-forehand combination.
Arnaldi’s journey to this stage includes a close victory over Daniel Altmaier in a grueling three-set encounter, followed by a solid performance against Lorenzo Sonego. Arnaldi has demonstrated mental strength in pressure situations, which could play a critical role in his match against Fritz.
The match is scheduled to begin at 8:10 PM ET on Thursday. Fans can expect an intense showdown as both players are well-prepared for the hard courts of Washington.
For betting enthusiasts, the current odds show Fritz as a significant favorite with a moneyline of -625, while Arnaldi stands at +400. Football analysts predict an engaging match with plenty of competitive rallies, anticipating that both players will use their hard court adaptability to their advantage.
