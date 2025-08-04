Fritz Faces Lehecka in Exciting Canadian Open Showdown

TORONTO, Canada — Second seed Taylor Fritz will play against 19th seed Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the National Bank Open on Sunday night. The match is scheduled to start at 9:10 PM ET.

Fritz, an American tennis player, comes off a strong grass-court season where he secured two titles and reached the semifinals at Wimbledon. He has a solid record this year, with a career-high ATP ranking of No. 4.

Fritz noted, “I feel fresh and ready for the challenges ahead. Each match is an opportunity, and I’m looking to capitalize on that,” showcasing his confidence going into this matchup.

Jiri Lehecka, a rising talent from Czechia, also had a noteworthy start to the season, winning the title in Brisbane. Despite some inconsistent performances earlier this year, he has regained form over the summer and recently finished as the runner-up at ATP London.

Lehecka remarked, “I’m excited to take on Fritz again. It’s a chance for redemption, and I believe I have what it takes to compete at this level.” The players have faced each other three times previously, with Fritz winning every encounter.

According to betting odds, Fritz is favored to win with a -275 line against Lehecka’s +220. Betting analysts project Fritz as having a 72% probability of victory, primarily due to his recent performance and favorable head-to-head history.

This match is expected to be competitive, with both players demonstrating powerful serves and tactical gameplay. As fans await this exciting face-off, the tennis community is buzzing with predictions and analysis.

“This should be a high-quality match leading to an exciting finish,” said tennis commentator Michael Leboff.