Sports
Fritz and Fonseca Match Suspended as Darkness Falls in Eastbourne
EASTBOURNE, England — Taylor Fritz and Joao Fonseca‘s second-round match at the Lexus Eastbourne Open was suspended Wednesday evening due to darkness, leaving the match tied at one set apiece.
The top-seeded American, Fritz, won the first set 6-3 in just 26 minutes. However, the 18-year-old Brazilian, Fonseca, rallied to take the second set 7-6 (5) after a dramatic tiebreaker.
The players were just two points away from a decision in the second set when Fonseca made a pivotal volley to earn a set point. Both players agreed to suspend play after discussing the lighting conditions with ATP supervisor Jerry Armstrong.
“It’s difficult to see already, and then in like two games…” Fonseca said, with Fritz adding, “It’s already getting pretty hard, what’s the point of playing two games?” The umpire then announced to the crowd that play was suspended due to darkness.
The match will resume Thursday at 12 p.m. local time, with the winner advancing to face American Marcos Giron in the quarter-finals. Fritz, currently ranked No. 5 in the world, recently won the ATP 250 event in Stuttgart and has a season record of 21-11. Fonseca, ranked No. 57, is seeking his first Top 5 victory in their first meeting.
Meanwhile, British player Dan Evans pulled off an upset, defeating Tommy Paul 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, to move into the quarter-finals against fellow American Jenson Brooksby. Evans expressed his joy after the win, stating, “I said to myself, enjoy it, this is what it’s about.”
The last eight matches at the Eastbourne Open will continue Thursday, including other notable matchups such as Czech third seed Jakub Mensik against sixth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Recent Posts
- North Texas Weather: Brief Rain Before Summer Heat Returns
- Michigan Wolverines Land Commitment from Top OL Marky Walbridge
- Usha Vance Prefers Family Life Over Politics on Meghan McCain’s Podcast
- Lakers Pursue Walker Kessler Amid Utah’s Rebuild
- Man Found Guilty of Murdering Temple Police Sergeant in 2023
- Wealthy Backers Urge Candidates to Withdraw for Adams’ Mayoral Campaign
- Aaron Sorkin developing ‘The Social Network Part II’ at Sony Pictures
- Fritz and Fonseca Match Suspended as Darkness Falls in Eastbourne
- Flood Warning Issued as Des Moines Faces Flash Flooding
- Partial Roof Collapse at Cumberland County Produce Plant
- Sisters Seek Help in Search for Suspected Murderer of Actor’s Father
- Blazers Face Crucial Choice as NBA Draft Approaches
- Harris Teeter Closes Long-Serving Store in West Raleigh
- Georgia’s Most Expensive Homes: Luxurious Estates You Need to See
- Shaquill Griffin Returns to Seahawks with New One-Year Deal
- Mamelodi Sundowns Meet Fluminense in Crucial Club World Cup Clash
- Spurs Prepare for NBA Draft, Set to Select Dylan Harper
- Luke Bryan Cancels North Platte Concert, Eric Church to Headline
- Andreeva Prepares for Fourth Clash Against Tauson at Bad Homburg Open
- PlayStation Plus Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Exciting Game Additions