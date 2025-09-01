Sports
Frustrations Rise as Phillies’ Castellanos Faces New Role
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — Nick Castellanos, typically a mainstay in the Philadelphia Phillies’ outfield, is feeling the strain of a recent shift in playing time as the team prepares for a playoff push.
Once an everyday player, Castellanos has seen his role change this season under manager Rob Thomson‘s strategy of rotating outfielders. After starting all 162 games last year, Castellanos was benched for three of the last eight games, including a recent ninth-inning substitution for defense against the Atlanta Braves.
On Friday night, after contributing to a 2-1 Phillies victory with solid defensive plays, Castellanos was replaced in the ninth inning, prompting his frustration. “It’s a big adjustment,” he said, reflecting on the challenges of not knowing when he would play. “The best I can,” he added when asked how he was handling the situation.
Thomson emphasized that the decision was part of a team approach: “I think we’re all at the point now where we’re all-in. Check your ego at the door and let’s go.” He acknowledged Castellanos’ desire to play. “Nick just wants to play, and that’s it,” he said. “I think most guys get frustrated when they don’t play because they want to contribute, and that’s normal.”
Castellanos struggled throughout the season, ranking last among outfielders for defensive metrics, and currently hitting just .253 with 16 home runs. This performance is a significant drop, as he found himself at the bottom of several offensive categories among major league players.
The team’s rotation also features Max Kepler, Harrison Bader, and Brandon Marsh, adjusting their roles to maximize performance. Reflecting on the recent changes, Bader said, “We want to win ballgames, and I’m going to do whatever I have to do.”
Despite the changes, Thomson suggested that Castellanos is capable of adapting to the new approach. “Oh, absolutely,” he replied when asked if Castellanos could embrace the team-first mentality. However, the recent benching and Castellanos’ understated responses indicate that his adjustment to the new role may be ongoing.
The Phillies are also looking to adapt their roster as September approaches, enabling teams to expand their rosters for the stretch run. This may include recalling utility player Otto Kemp or outfield prospect Johan Rojas, with a focus on bolstering their playoff chances.
