FSU and Miami Face Off in Primetime Rivalry Game

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – The Florida State Seminoles will host the second-ranked Miami Hurricanes in a highly anticipated primetime match on October 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET, broadcast live on ABC from Doak Campbell Stadium.

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the broadcast team for the game, but Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are expected based on past coverage of major college games. Meanwhile, ESPN’s College GameDay has not disclosed its broadcast location, but Tallahassee is a likely candidate if FSU maintains its undefeated status by winning against Virginia on Friday.

This matchup marks the fourth time Mike Norvell’s Seminoles have faced off against the Hurricanes at night. While FSU secured a win in Miami last season, they fell to Miami in the previous two encounters in 2020 and 2024. The upcoming game will also be the first nighttime showdown in Doak Campbell Stadium since Norvell took over as head coach, and he holds a strong record of 2-0 against Miami at home.

The 2021 game, a thrilling 31-28 victory for Florida State, is often described as a pivotal moment in Norvell’s coaching career after quarterback Jordan Travis delivered a game-winning pass on a crucial fourth down. Both teams currently boast impressive records, enhancing the stakes for this rivalry where fans hope to see a strong performance against a formidable Miami squad.

It’s noteworthy that this is the first time since 2013 both teams enter the game undefeated. In that season, Florida State triumphed over Miami with a decisive 41-14 score, propelling them to their third national championship. The last nighttime matchup in Tallahassee occurred in 2015, when the Seminoles edged the Hurricanes 29-24, thanks in large part to a standout performance from Dalvin Cook.

The winner of the October 4 game is expected to emerge as a front-runner in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), with speculations of a potential rematch for the ACC title in December. The Seminoles, currently undefeated and ranked in the top ten, will first face Virginia before turning their focus on Miami.

Miami, equally impressive with a 4-0 record, is preparing for this rivalry week after a bye. Having previously defeated significant opponents, including the Florida Gators and two top-25 teams, the Hurricanes appear poised for an intense clash against their in-state rivals. It’s a promising matchup, with high stakes as both teams vie for dominance in college football.