FSU Prepares for Season Opener Against Alabama This Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Seminoles are gearing up for their season opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. This matchup is highly anticipated as FSU looks to revive its fortunes after a disappointing 2024 season.

As head coach Mike Norvell enters his sixth year, he has revamped both the roster and coaching staff in hopes of improving the team’s performance. New transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos is expected to lead the offense as they face a formidable Alabama defense.

In the recently released depth chart, true freshman Jayvan Boggs has been named the starting wide receiver. Meanwhile, the running back position will see competition between Roydell Williams and new transfer Gavin Sawchuk for the starting role.

Defensively, Omar Graham Jr. will start at the JACK position, while Ja’Bril Rawls will serve as a cornerback alongside Jerry Wilson. The defensive depth chart also highlights a concern at safety, where Ashlynd Barker and K.J. Kirkland must fill in for Shyheim Brown, who is not a starter after being expected to play a crucial role.

The offensive line will feature Jacob Rizy as an alternate at guard, alongside returning players who struggled last season. With significant changes made to the unit, Norvell hopes this year’s group will provide better protection and run support.

As Florida State and Alabama prepare for their showdown, both teams are looking to set the tone for their respective seasons. The game promises excitement and could be a pivotal moment for both programs as they aim to build momentum moving forward.

Alabama’s head coach Kalen DeBoer faces expectations of improvement in his second season, especially after losing star quarterback Jalen Milroe. With new talent across the roster, including running backs Daniel Hill and Richard Young, they will aim to dominate the game both defensively and offensively.

Football fans are ready for what promises to be a thrilling encounter in Tallahassee this weekend.