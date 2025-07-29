Fubo and Disney Speed Up Merger Timeline Amid Ongoing Regulatory Review

NEW YORK, NY — FuboTV Inc. has expedited the timeline for its merger with Disney‘s Hulu + Live TV service, now expecting to finalize the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2025 or early 2026. This change comes as regulatory approval is still under review by the Department of Justice.

Fubo’s stockholders must approve the merger at an upcoming shareholders meeting, as disclosed in a preliminary proxy filing with the SEC. Previously, the companies anticipated closing the deal in the first half of 2026.

The merger, originally announced in January, will allow Disney to become the majority owner of the combined entity, which is expected to have 6.2 million subscribers. This agreement follows a legal challenge Fubo posed against a proposed streaming joint venture involving Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Under this agreement, Fubo will maintain its own brand and operate separately from Hulu + Live TV, which will continue to be available through its app along with Hulu’s streaming package that includes Disney+ and ESPN+.

Disney will own 70% of the new format, while Fubo retains the rights to launch a new Sports & Broadcast service featuring Disney’s sports networks, including ABC and ESPN, irrespective of the deal’s outcome.

Fubo’s CEO David Gandler will continue to lead the company, although a new board of directors has not yet been announced. Fubo will also continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange using the symbol FUBO.

The filing also revealed combined financial projections indicating total revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter ending March 2025, with an operating loss of $85 million. It highlighted Fubo’s significant profit, largely boosted by a settlement with Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery.