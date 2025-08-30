Fubo Sports Launches Affordable Streaming Package for Sports Fans

NEW YORK, NY — Fubo Sports, a pay-TV provider, is set to debut a new sports streaming package that aims to provide sports enthusiasts with anaffordable array of programming. Starting September 2, the service will include over 20 broadcast and sports networks, offering expansive coverage of national and local college and professional sports.

The monthly subscription will cost $55.99, which includes a $10 discount for the first month. This price is significantly lower than conventional pay packages, such as YouTube TV, which charges $82.99 monthly. However, it is $15 more than other recent entrants into the market.

Launched a decade ago, Fubo has always focused on sports, but has faced challenges in expanding its bundle due to strong competition from larger media companies. In 2024, Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery formed a joint venture called Venu Sports, which led to an antitrust lawsuit from Fubo claiming that it was forced to include non-sports channels, increasing costs.

“At Fubo, we have always believed a streaming service must provide consumers with multiple, flexible, and more affordable content options,” said David Gandler, Fubo co-founder and CEO. “The launch of Fubo Sports will add another content tier to our broad portfolio, super-serving passionate sports fans.”

Included in the Fubo Sports package are channels such as ESPN, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network, and Tennis Channel, among others. Subscribers will also have access to ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer Unlimited plan, which features ESPN+

However, notable networks like NBCUniversal and WBD are absent from the initial lineup, which raises questions about the completeness of the service. The company has indicated that it aims to add more channels in the future, as it looks to create a comprehensive sports bundle.

The rise of slimmed-down packages reflects a shift in consumer demand for targeted content over traditional big bundles, as providers adapt to an era where cord-cutting continues to grow in popularity.