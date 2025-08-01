Business
fuboTV Stock Surges Following Analyst’s Bullish Outlook
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Shares of fuboTV, a streaming television service, surged on Wednesday after a Wall Street analyst issued an optimistic report following the company’s preliminary financial results. The stock climbed as much as 22.3% during the day, before stabilizing at a 22% increase.
The boost came from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating for the stock and raised his price target to $6 from $5. This update suggests a potential upside of 69% based on the previous day’s closing price of $3.98.
fuboTV’s preliminary results, announced Tuesday, revealed a projected revenue of approximately $373.5 million, marking a 4.5% decline year-over-year. This figure, however, exceeded the company’s prior guidance of $352 million, indicating better-than-expected performance. Additionally, the subscriber count is forecasted to reach 1.69 million, surpassing the earlier estimate of 1.57 million.
The company expects a net loss of $8 million for the quarter, a significant improvement from the $18 million loss reported in the same quarter last year. Despite ongoing challenges, fuboTV is noted for its remarkable recovery in 2025, rebounding 240% after a rough 2024 when the stock dropped 60%.
fuboTV plans to introduce ‘skinny bundles’ later this year, which analysts believe will help reignite subscriber growth. With a current valuation of 21 times trailing-12-month earnings, the stock is viewed as reasonable for investors open to some risk for potential gains.
The atmosphere around the stock on social media reflects positive sentiment, with Stocktwits users expressing bullish views. Notably, retail sentiment reached ‘extremely bullish’ levels, with a significant jump in user message volume.
Overall, as fuboTV prepares to expand its offerings, growth in terms of subscribers and revenue is anticipated, indicating a potentially bright future for the company.
