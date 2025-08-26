Fucsovics and Shapovalov Set for US Open First Round Duel

New York, NY — Marton Fucsovics will face Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the 2025 US Open Men’s Singles on Tuesday. Both players have a history of closely contested matches, splitting their previous four encounters, with each one going to four sets or more.

Fucsovics, known for his strength and endurance, just clinched his third ATP title at the Winston-Salem tournament last week. The 33-year-old Hungarian, ranked higher in the tournament draw, comes in with momentum and confidence.

Shapovalov, the Canadian star, has demonstrated his dynamic playing style in the past but has struggled with consistency lately. After a promising start to the hard-court season that included a title win in Los Cabos, the 26-year-old lost his opening matches in both the Canadian and Cincinnati Masters.

The odds reflect the uncertainty surrounding Shapovalov’s current form, as the match is essentially a pick’em. Dimers’ predictive model gives Shapovalov a 51% chance to win, though both players have an equal shot at winning the first set.

Betting experts suggest taking Fucsovics at +100 odds. His consistent performance and recent title win present a compelling case to advance past Shapovalov.

Fucsovics and Shapovalov’s match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM ET, with the anticipation building for an exciting encounter at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.