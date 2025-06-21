Fuerza Regida Breaks Barriers with Historic Debuts in New York and Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California — Fuerza Regida, the rising Mexican music group, is set to perform at iconic venues in New York and Los Angeles this June, marking a significant milestone in their journey. The band, consisting of frontman Jesús ‘Paz’ Ayala, Samuel Jáimez, Khrystian Ramos, José ‘Pelón’ García, and Moisés López, will play their album ‘111XPANTIA’ at Madison Square Garden on June 20 and at the Hollywood Bowl on June 21.

Paz recalls how he used to dream of being on television while watching ‘Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento’ with his parents in San Bernardino. ‘I’m going to be on that TV. I’m going to be right there,’ Paz told USA TODAY, reflecting on how his parents responded with disbelief. Now, just two years later, the band is achieving unprecedented success in the music industry.

This past May, Fuerza Regida made history by having their album ‘111XPANTIA’ reach the top of the Billboard 200 chart, along with another Spanish-language album simultaneously occupying second place. ‘We’re really happy that our genre is growing and growing,’ Paz stated. ‘We’ve been breaking all these records and making history.’

In addition to several small gigs in their early years, Fuerza Regida has claimed multiple awards, including Top Duo/Group at the Latin Billboard Awards, and scored a peak position of No. 2 on the Latin Albums chart with their earlier album ‘Pa Las Baby’s Y Belikeada.’

Paz, who recently captivated the audience at Paris Men's Fashion Week, emphasizes the importance of hard work and community. ‘We just keep on working hard, that’s the key,’ he said. ‘We act like we still haven’t done anything.’ This sentiment is echoed by López, who added, ‘We stay working 24/7 and stay hungry.’

‘111XPANTIA’ not only showcases their growth but reflects their dedication to their roots in corrido music. The album title is a double entendre linked to manifestation, honoring their dreams and aspirations. Paz explained that ‘111’ is recognized as an angel number, while ‘ixpantia’ is the Nahuatl word for manifestation.

The success of Fuerza Regida also comes during a critical time for the Latino community in the U.S. Amid ongoing protests against federal immigration enforcement in Los Angeles, the band expressed their support, stating, ‘We’ve been deeply moved by the events of this past week.’ They recently launched limited-edition merchandise, committing all profits to communities affected by recent ICE raids.

Paz highlighted the importance of giving back, stating, ‘If we’re blessed, we gotta’ share a little bit of the blessings.’ Their efforts to support their community also extended earlier this year, providing shelter to individuals displaced by wildfires in Los Angeles.