News
Fugitive Arrested at Montreal Airport After Two-Year Manhunt
MONTREAL — A man listed among Canada’s top 25 most wanted fugitives for murder and drug trafficking has been arrested at Montreal‘s Trudeau International Airport. Quebec provincial police say Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron, 36, was apprehended on Saturday as he returned to Canada.
The arrest was made by officers from the Sûreté du Québec Airport Unit, the Mascouche Major Crime Investigation Division, and the Canada Border Services Agency. Ouellet-Gendron has been wanted since May 2022, when he was identified as a suspect in a homicide case in Saskatoon.
According to a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service, Ouellet-Gendron became a fugitive following the shooting death of 29-year-old Brandon Baxandall at 700 Block of Melrose Avenue. He was added to the Bolo Program’s list of top fugitives in May 2023, taking the 10th spot.
Quebec police confirmed that Ouellet-Gendron is scheduled to appear in court in Montreal on Sunday.
Saskatoon police responded to reports of shots fired in May 2022 and found Baxandall dead behind an apartment building. They subsequently reported that two men seen fleeing the scene were of slim build, one of whom was carrying a bag with a strap.
Ouellet-Gendron was officially charged with first-degree murder shortly after the incident. Police had warned the public that he was considered armed and dangerous. In a related case, Mohamed Abdula Ali was sentenced to six years in prison last year after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
As part of the ongoing investigation, Saskatoon police released an eight-minute video on YouTube detailing their response to the homicide. The video includes dashcam footage and crucial evidence from the crime scene.
Recent Posts
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Checks to Help Americans Amid Inflation
- Chuck Russell Discusses Legacy of The Mask and Future of Franchise
- The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale Arrives Amidst Rising Tensions
- Netflix Unveils Gripping New Horror Series ‘Wayward’
- Las Vegas Aces Host Struggling Connecticut Sun in WNBA Clash
- Puka Nacua Gains Insights from Davante Adams at Rams Training Camp
- MLS All-Star Game Could Come to Cincinnati, Says Commissioner Garber