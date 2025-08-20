Fugitive Mother Arrested for Murder of 6-Year-Old Son

EVERMAN, Texas – The FBI has captured Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, the mother accused of murdering her 6-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. Rodriguez-Singh had been on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list and was arrested recently in India. The arrest comes as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her son’s disappearance, which began in the fall of 2022.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest on social media, stating Rodriguez-Singh would soon be returned to Texas to face charges of capital murder for a person under 10 years of age and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Noel was last seen by relatives in October 2022, but his disappearance was not reported to authorities until March 2023.

“This is the 4th ’10 Most Wanted’ fugitive arrested in the last 7 months,” Patel wrote. He credited law enforcement partners in Texas and India for their efforts in the case.

The investigation revealed that Rodriguez-Singh allegedly lied to investigators about her son’s whereabouts, claiming he was living with his biological father in Mexico. Shortly after, she and her family boarded a flight to India, leaving Noel behind.

Authorities believe Noel is deceased, although his remains have never been found. In April 2023, cadaver dogs alerted to a rug and topsoil at the family’s home, indicating that human remains may have been present there.

Continuing their investigation, Everman Police learned that Rodriguez-Singh’s family had left the country just two days before an AMBER Alert was issued. On October 31, 2023, she was charged with capital murder, with a $250,000 reward offered for information leading to her capture.

Rodriguez-Singh, 40, had been living in hiding until her recent arrest. Following her capture, the FBI did not disclose specific details about how and when she was apprehended. Authorities hope that her return will bring some closure to the investigation and justice for Noel.