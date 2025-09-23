Fulham Hosts Cambridge United in Exciting Carabao Cup Clash

London, England — Marco Silva has made 11 changes to the Fulham lineup ahead of their Carabao Cup clash against Cambridge United on Tuesday. Fulham will look to continue their winning momentum after defeating Brentford 3-1 over the weekend.

Summer signing Kevin will make his first start for Fulham in attack, joining Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez. Fulham defender Antonee Robinson also returns from injury. Notably, fringe players like Sander Berge, Josh King, and Harry Wilson will start on the bench.

Fulham’s starting XI includes Benjamin Lecomte in goal, followed by Castagne, Diop, Jorge Cuenca, Robinson, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Traore, Emile Smith Rowe, Kevin, and Jimenez. The substitutes feature Leno, Tete, Bassey, Berge, King, Wilson, Chukwueze, Muniz, and Kusi-Asare.

Cambridge United, who have made eight changes after their recent win over Fleetwood Town, will keep goalkeeper Jake Eastwood, midfielder James Brophy, and forward Adam Mayor in the starting lineup. Their XI features Eastwood, Bennett, Bradshaw, Ibsen Rossi, Jobe, Smith, McLoughlin, Mpanzu, Brophy, Mayor, and Lavery.

Fulham has won their last two meetings with Cambridge, though these encounters took place in the fourth tier back in 1996/97. The last League Cup meeting between these teams was 52 years ago, with Fulham winning 4-0 at Craven Cottage.

Fulham advanced to the EFL Cup semi-finals two seasons ago, losing narrowly to Liverpool. In the previous round, Fulham eliminated Bristol City 2-0, with Raul Jimenez scoring after an early own goal. The recent 3-1 victory over Brentford saw quick goals from Alex Iwobi and Harry Wilson, solidifying the team’s resurgence.

Cambridge United, one of only two fourth-tier clubs left in the tournament, reached this stage for the first time in 33 years, following stunning victories against Bristol Rovers and Charlton. They sit ninth in the league following a mixed start to their season.

On Tuesday night, Cambridge will be supported by over 5,000 fans as they face a confident Fulham side at Craven Cottage. Kickoff is set for 19:45 BST, 14:45 EDT, and 11:45 PDT.