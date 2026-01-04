Fulham and Liverpool Clash in Premier League Showdown

London, England – Fulham hosted Liverpool on January 4, 2026, in an exciting Premier League match at Craven Cottage. The game kicked off at 10:15 AM ET after a 15-minute delay due to medical assistance needed in the stands.

Both teams entered the match with solid recent performances. Liverpool, currently in fourth place, had recorded two wins and a draw in their last three matches. They defeated Tottenham 2-1 and Wolverhampton 2-1, while their most recent game ended in a scoreless draw against Leeds.

Fulham was also in good form, earning back-to-back victories against Nottingham Forest and West Ham, both by 1-0 scores. They claimed the draw with Crystal Palace just days earlier.

On the pitch, Liverpool lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, featuring Alisson in goal and players like Van Dijk and Gakpo forward. Fulham opted for a 3-4-3 setup, with Leno starting as goalkeeper and Raúl Jiménez leading the attack.

Historically, Liverpool has dominated their encounters with Fulham, winning 45 of the 79 matches played between the two clubs. In the Premier League alone, Liverpool holds a record of 29 wins out of 54 games, showcasing their consistent edge over Fulham in past seasons.

As the match began, Liverpool quickly applied pressure, creating several opportunities in Fulham’s attacking half. Gakpo had a notable attempt but shot wide early on, followed by Wirtz’s blocked efforts from a corner.

Craig Pawson officiated the match, supported by assistant referees Lee Betts and Matthew Wilkes, while Andy Madley oversaw the video assistant referee duties.

With heavy stakes, both teams looked to make a significant impact on their standings in the Premier League. The match promised to be a thrilling contest full of energy and excitement.