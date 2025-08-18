Full Cast Announced for Mary Page Marlowe at The Old Vic

LONDON, England – The Old Vic has unveiled the complete cast and creative team for the UK premiere of Tracy Letts’ play, Mary Page Marlowe. Directed by Artistic Director Matthew Warchus, this production is set to run from September 23 to November 1, with the press night scheduled for October 8.

Mary Page Marlowe portrays 70 years of a woman’s life over 90 minutes in 11 scenes. The character will be played by five different actors throughout the show. Rosy McEwen will take on the title role, while Daniella Arthur-Kennedy assumes the role of Lorna. Other cast members include Eden Epstein as Roberta Marlowe, Clare Hughes as Wendy Gilbert, and Gilbert Kyem Jnr as Ben.

Notable performances continue with Hugh Quarshie as Andy, Ronan Raftery as Dan, and Paul Thornley as Ray. The role of Louis will be divided among Felix Anderson, Griffin Ashton, and Dexter Pulling.

Interestingly, actors Ward, La Barrie, and Worthington-Cox were part of the original cast of Matilda in the West End, also directed by Warchus. Additionally, Ashton, Riseborough, and Weir starred in the film adaptation of the musical.

The creative team features set and costume design by Rob Howell, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, and sound by Simon Baker. Jim Carnahan and Sam Stevenson are responsible for casting, while Amy Beadel handles children’s casting. Further contributions include dialect coaching from Penny Dyer and voice work by Charlie Hughes D’Aeth.

Tickets for the production are on sale now