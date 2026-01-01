January 2026 Full Moon to Shine Bright as ‘Wolf Moon’

Phoenix, Arizona – On Saturday, January 3, 2026, skywatchers will enjoy the first full moon of the year, known as the ‘Wolf Moon.’ This full moon comes after a series of supermoons in late 2025, continuing the spectacular celestial events into the New Year.

The Wolf Moon is traditionally named due to wolves being more active and howling during the cold winter nights of January. This lunar event serves as a reminder of winter’s grip, with nights being longer and darkness enhancing the moon’s brightness.

Astrophysicists state that the moon will reach its peak at 5:02 a.m. ET, appearing larger and brighter than usual because it will be at lunar perigee—the point in its orbit closest to Earth. This phenomenon creates a striking visual experience for onlookers.

The January Full Moon is more than just a beautiful sight; it represents a new beginning. As the first lunar milestone of 2026, it symbolizes fresh starts and the passage of time, reminding us of the moon’s consistent cycles.

The next full moon will soon follow on February 1, 2026. Each full moon is one of eight phases in the moon’s 29.5-day orbit around Earth, providing a captivating view of its changing appearance from our vantage point.