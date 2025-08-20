Funding Crisis Looms as SEPTA Faces Major Transit Cuts

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Transit cuts are set to begin this Sunday unless the Pennsylvania legislature takes urgent action. Protesters are ramping up their efforts, accusing state Senator John Picozzi of failing to address the concerns of his constituents.

The cuts, part of a larger funding crisis, will eliminate 32 bus routes and shorten 16 others across the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) system. This change will severely impact the daily commutes of thousands, including many students who rely on public transportation to get to school.

Supporters of transit advocacy note that the cuts are particularly troubling as they coincide with the start of the school year. With around 198,000 students in the Philadelphia school district needing reliable transportation, these changes may hinder their ability to attend classes. “Students and workers deserve better elected officials,” said Local 3 Legislative Representative Benjamin Hover, emphasizing the potential negative impacts on education and employment.

The funding crisis has become increasingly critical as it has now been over seven weeks past the state budget deadline. Picozzi has indicated that a proposed $1.2 billion allocation from unused funds in the Public Transportation Trust Fund may be an avenue for addressing the crisis, but this has faced scrutiny from Democrats who argue the funds are already earmarked for necessary upgrades.

Activists gathered near Picozzi’s office, urging him to take immediate action. They have expressed concerns about the loss of routine transit access, particularly for those who depend on it for stable employment. “You stated that you were one of us,” criticized Autumn Fingerhood, a community advocate. “You said you had long conversations about what SEPTA can and should be. What you actually did was take funds from one place to another, failing to help us.”

As the situation develops, SEPTA is preparing to raise its base fare by 21.5% if a permanent funding solution isn’t established. This fare increase, set to go into effect on September 1, would raise the cost from $2.50 to $2.90. Lawmakers are being urged to come to agreements that prioritize the needs of public transport users and secure the future of SEPTA.