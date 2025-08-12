Funding Deadline Looms as SEPTA Service Cuts Threaten Pennsylvania Transit

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has passed a funding bill aimed at preventing significant cuts to SEPTA services, which could impact thousands of riders across the state. The legislation seeks to increase the amount of sales tax revenue allocated for roads and public transit. If approved by the state Senate by Aug. 14, it could avert a looming crisis.

State Rep. Sean Dougherty, a Democrat from Philadelphia and the bill’s sponsor, emphasized its importance. “This is a bill that not only funds mass transit throughout the commonwealth, but also provides funding for roads and bridges in our rural communities,” he said. Dougherty’s statement highlights that the bill could lead to the most significant increase in transit funding in over a decade.

This funding measure marks the fifth attempt by the House to pass a transit funding bill. Dougherty noted that this version includes specific language requested by the Senate, aimed at addressing concerns regarding infrastructure improvements.

SEPTA is preparing for a 20% cut in services on Aug. 24 if the Senate does not act in time. The potential cuts include the elimination of 32 bus routes and significant reductions in rail service. On Sept. 1, fares are also expected to rise by 21.5%.

Andrew Busch, a spokesperson for SEPTA, expressed a desire for open communication with the Senate, “Our staff are ready to provide any information necessary for their consideration of the legislation,” he stated. However, SEPTA is taking no chances; preparations for cuts are still ongoing.

Some Republicans within the House have voiced skepticism about the bill’s chances in the Senate. Nonetheless, Dougherty remains hopeful. Even amid doubts, SEPTA’s general manager Scott Sauer pointed out that the deadline for any new funding solution and the operational changes needed is rapidly approaching.

The changes brought by the funding shortfall would considerably impact daily commutes. SEPTA has warned that without the needed funds, the cuts would not only hinder transportation options but also have a wider impact on the economy, especially as families prepare for the upcoming school year.

Time is running short, with only eight days left until the deadline. Democratic state lawmakers have been urging their Republican counterparts to return to Harrisburg to finalize budget negotiations. “Funding public transit means more job opportunities and safer neighborhoods,” Rep. Melissa Shusterman stated during a press conference.

If the funding is not secured by next week, SEPTA riders, including students returning to school on Aug. 25, will face a drastically altered transit system.