Funding Freeze Leaves Preschoolers in Boulder County Uncertain About Education

Lafayette, Colorado — At Sanchez Elementary School, two classes of preschoolers engage in their daily routines, but many are there only thanks to financial support from a local nonprofit. Nearly half of the preschoolers at Sanchez Elementary are enrolled through Impact on Education, which stepped in to cover tuition costs after Boulder County froze its primary childcare aid program.

The closure of the County’s Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) left families scrambling. CCAP halted new admissions in March 2024, citing rising childcare costs and loss of federal funding as reasons it could no longer sustain additional enrollment.

CCAP has traditionally been a crucial support system for low-income families in Boulder County, covering most preschool tuition while requiring a small co-payment from families. Approximately 1,800 families relied on this program, but that number has been declining since the freeze.

Impact on Education has become a lifeline for families in need. In its first year, the nonprofit funded 11 waivers, primarily for single mothers struggling to maintain preschool enrollment. By 2025, with CCAP still frozen, they raised nearly $500,000 to support 55 waivers, ensuring income-qualified families could keep their children in school.

This year, full-time preschool tuition at Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) is about $1,350 a month, with predictions it may rise to $1,500 next year. This financial burden forces families to consider drastic options, such as taking on debt, finding cheaper alternatives, or even leaving the workforce.

The BVSD preschool budget for last year exceeded $17 million, with high reliance on local taxes. However, the lack of CCAP support complicates matters for families needing affordable, licensed care.

“Childcare costs often dictate family decisions,” said Theresa Clements, BVSD’s director of early childhood education. “When rates soar, parents may sacrifice their jobs.”

Impact on Education’s executive director, Allison Billings, emphasized the urgent need for policy changes to address the funding gap. “While we’re focused on filling immediate needs, this level of support cannot be maintained indefinitely,” she said.

Sanchez Elementary serves a diverse community, with 78% of students qualifying for free or reduced-price lunch. The school offers the only full-day preschool program led by licensed educators in the district, attracting families who see the value in early education.

Becky McKay, the school principal, noted the importance of bilingual education, stating that many families appreciate the opportunity for their children to hear and learn English by attending preschool.

As the demand for full-day care increases, the impacts of the frozen CCAP are evident. County officials anticipate it may take several more years before intake reopens, and when it does, many families will still be ineligible for assistance.

Clements cautioned that CCAP’s revival won’t resolve the challenges faced by families who exceed income thresholds but still cannot afford preschool costs. “We have many families stuck in the middle,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Billings remains hopeful that state and local policymakers will prioritize early childhood education in future funding discussions. For now, Impact on Education will continue to seek funds to support families needing quality preschool options.