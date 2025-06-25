Funeral for Chicago Officer Krystal Rivera Draws Hundreds of Mourners

CHICAGO, IL — Hundreds gathered Wednesday to honor fallen Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera during her funeral at Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park.

Officer Rivera, a 36-year-old mother and four-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, tragically lost her life on June 5 during a tactical operation in the Chatham neighborhood. Rivera died after a fellow officer unintentionally shot her.

Many attending the service shared memories and wore tribute shirts. Billy Oliveros, the coach of Rivera’s daughter’s basketball team, expressed his admiration. “Every time we play, we’re going to represent her. Because I know her spirit is always going to be with us,” said Oliveros.

On June 5, Rivera was shot while responding to a call in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue. Her passing has left a profound impact on the community and her colleagues.

Earlier this month, authorities arrested Jaylin Arnold, a convicted felon, in connection with Rivera’s death. He faces charges including armed violence and possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors highlighted surveillance footage showing Arnold with firearms and drugs prior to the incident.

Arnold is currently in pretrial detention after a judge recognized the threat he poses to the community given his criminal history. Further court proceedings are scheduled for Thursday.

ABC7 Chicago will air the funeral service, allowing even more people to pay their respects to Officer Rivera.