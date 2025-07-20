Funeral Director Arrested for Fraud and Other Charges in Georgia

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A former funeral director is facing serious charges after an investigation uncovered fraudulent actions involving grieving families. Stanley Henderson, owner of Stan Henderson and Sons Mortuary, was arrested following allegations that he provided dirt instead of a baby’s ashes to a couple. He is charged with multiple felonies, including possession of child pornography and sex trafficking.

The criminal investigation began when two Atlanta-based attorneys alerted the police to Henderson’s continued operation without a valid license. Attorney Isaac Lezcano expressed frustration, stating, “This is somebody who’s been run out of two different towns for running the same scam both times.” He and his partner initially contacted Channel 2 Action News in May 2024 after a Valdosta couple hired them concerning Henderson’s actions.

After their child, Josiah, died, the couple received dirt instead of the ashes they expected. News reports highlighted the couple’s experience, leading to further inquiries into Henderson’s business practices. Reporting from Channel 2 Action News played a crucial role in bringing attention to the situation.

Following the investigation, a judge in Cook County denied Henderson bond, and it remains unclear whether he has hired legal representation. The couple involved in the case has since received their child’s ashes and expressed relief at the news of Henderson’s arrest. They are grateful that the authorities took their claims seriously. “I’m just thankful for people that listened to this family who said that they had this problem,” said attorney Matt Wetherington.