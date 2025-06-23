Funeral Director Barnett Bookatz Retires After 56 Years of Service

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – Barnett “Bart” Bookatz, a beloved figure in the funeral industry, retired on January 1, 2025, after more than 56 years of dedicated service at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. His commitment to the community and compassionate care for grieving families has left a lasting legacy.

Bookatz, who was also involved in various community organizations, shared a poignant memory that highlights his dedication. While attending a meeting in Israel as general chair of Israel Bonds for Ohio, he received a distressing call from a friend whose wife had passed away unexpectedly. The man’s mother-in-law was in Israel and unreachable. Understanding the gravity of the situation, Bookatz immediately flew back to Cleveland with her, demonstrating his commitment to provide personal care in even the most challenging circumstances.

Born in Cleveland Heights to Phyllis and Jules Bookatz, both active members of the local Jewish community, Bookatz was raised in a traditional household. He began his education at The Ohio State University before serving two years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He later graduated from Cleveland State University with a degree in philosophy and religious studies.

His career began at Cleveland Temple Memorial, where he took on various roles while studying mortuary science. In 1977, he joined forces with friends to merge their funeral homes, creating Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, emphasizing personalized care for families in mourning.

Throughout his career, Bookatz prided himself on intertwining traditional Jewish funeral practices with the unique needs of each family. He believed in treating mourning as a highly individual process, emphasizing empathy and understanding. “Everyone mourns differently,” Bookatz said. “You sit with them and find out what their needs are.”

As a trusted figure in the Cleveland Jewish community, Bookatz highlighted the importance of ongoing support. He served as a trustee at Park Synagogue and contributed significantly to JFC Security, LLC, enhancing safety efforts within the community.

His work has not gone unnoticed. Rabbi Joshua Skoff from Park Synagogue praised Bookatz’s efforts to humanize the mourning process, saying he has made a significant impact on preserving Jewish funeral traditions and maintaining a warm, respectful environment.

In retirement, Bookatz looks forward to volunteering at a food bank and spending more time with his family. His deep commitment to the community will surely remain a part of his legacy. “To me, it’s not about extracting glory,” he said. “It’s about helping others through their hardest times.”