Funk Flex Announces Final Show on Hot 97 After 33 Years

NEW YORK, New York — Funk Flex, a legendary DJ known for his role in hip-hop radio, announced Thursday that his last show on Hot 97 will be on Labor Day, September 1, at 7 p.m.

Flex, whose real name is Aston George Taylor Jr., has been with Hot 97 since it launched its first hip-hop program in 1992. His farewell announcement drew a mix of shock and nostalgia from fans eager to hear his final broadcast.

“THIS MONDAY LABOR DAY SEPTEMBER 1ST WILL BE MY LAST SHOW ON HOT97 AT 7PM! ALL THINGS COME TO AN END! END OF AN ERA THAT I ENJOYED VERY MUCH!” he posted on social media. Flex also expressed gratitude to his audience, saying, “I SUPER ENJOYED IT ALL! I WILL MAKE THE LAST SHOW A GREAT ONE! APPRECIATE EVERYONE WHO HAS SUPPORTED ME OVER THE YEARS!”

Listeners have reacted with an outpouring of support and reminiscences of memorable moments from his career. One fan commented on social media, “END OF AN ERA INDEED! We gonna need another classic moment before you go out with a BANG, Flex!”

Throughout his three-decade career, Flex has contributed significantly to the New York City hip-hop scene. He is famous for his live performances, including a memorable segment in 2011 where he played a song over 25 times in just 22 minutes, repeatedly dropping his signature sound effects. Earlier this month, he was awarded the Key to New York City by Mayor Eric Adams for his influence on the global reach of the city’s hip-hop culture. “New York made me. Hot 97 gave me the mic and hip-hop gave me a voice. This moment means everything,” he stated.

As fans speculate on what’s next for Flex, he hinted that his upcoming move would be surprising. However, details remain scarce. His impact on the radio waves and hip-hop culture is undeniable, leaving many eager to see what he will do next.