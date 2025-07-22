Fusion Fuel’s BrightHy Solutions Secures €30 Million Hydrogen Partnership

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fusion Fuel Green PLC announced that its subsidiary, Bright Hydrogen Solutions Ltd, has signed a non-binding Term Sheet for a strategic partnership with an integrated green energy technologies provider. This partnership aims to invest up to €30 million in hydrogen projects over the next four years.

The Term Sheet outlines mid-scale hydrogen infrastructure projects, with investments ranging from €2 million to €5 million each and a maximum of €10 million per project. BrightHy Solutions will manage the projects under a 10-year agreement, focusing on sustainable returns.

Frederico Figueira de Chaves, CEO of BrightHy Solutions, stated, “This initiative represents a significant step forward in our ambition to scale clean hydrogen solutions and deliver long-term value for our stakeholders.” He emphasized BrightHy Solutions’ experience in the hydrogen industry as essential for identifying and executing attractive projects.

The partnership will involve the establishment of a new investment entity, majority-owned by the Partner, which will evaluate projects based on sustainability and financial criteria. The final agreements are subject to the completion of due diligence and customary legal and financial processes.

Fusion Fuel Green, listed on NASDAQ as HTOO, focuses on integrated energy solutions and supports decarbonization across various sectors, including residential and commercial.