Future of Backyard Brawl Between Pitt and WVU Remains Uncertain

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The rivalry known as the Backyard Brawl between the Pittsburgh Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers is facing an uncertain future. After the upcoming game on September 13, 2025, the series will not resume until 2029, much to the disappointment of fans.

In a recent press conference, West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker discussed plans to extend the rivalry with Pitt. “We’re looking at a lot of things when we look at scheduling,” Baker stated, emphasizing the importance of creating a schedule that attracts fans and boosts tourism in West Virginia.

The scheduling discussions come in light of the Southeastern Conference’s (SEC) announcement to require teams to play nine conference games starting in 2026. This change could impact existing agreements, including West Virginia’s planned home-and-home series with Alabama in 2026 and 2027.

Fans and media have questioned how these changes will affect the Backyard Brawl. Baker noted that, should Alabama back out, it could open the door for a replacement game against Pitt. “We don’t want any instability in our nonconference schedule. It’s important for us to solidify that sooner rather than later,” he said.

At the ACC Media Days, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi expressed his desire to continue the rivalry, stating, “I would love to play them every year. We would love to have them on the schedule.” Baker revealed he had already reached out to Pitt’s athletic director Allen Greene to discuss the possibility of resuming the series sooner.

Historically, the Backyard Brawl has been one of college football’s most competitive rivalries, with Pitt currently leading the all-time series record 56-36-2. The first matchup occurred in 1895 when the teams were known under different names.

This season’s game at Morgantown promises to draw significant attention, especially as both teams aim for victory. Fans remain hopeful that more Backyard Brawls are on the horizon.