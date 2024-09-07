Future of Ethereum: Mobile Nodes by 2032

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has expressed optimism regarding advancements in the Ethereum network over the next decade. During his appearance on the Bankless podcast, he hinted at the potential for running Ethereum nodes on mobile devices by the year 2032.

As the largest decentralized smart contract platform, Ethereum relies on thousands of nodes operated by individuals. Currently, the requirements to run these nodes can be complex and demanding. However, Buterin foresees breakthroughs in technology that would make it feasible for mobile phone users to operate nodes.

In his vision, it would be possible for mobile node operators to download data and perform necessary calculations in under 12 seconds. This capability would enable users to verify nodes efficiently, fostering broader participation in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Despite these advancements, Buterin acknowledges challenges related to the heavy data requirements of operating a node. He remains hopeful, however, as mobile devices continue to improve in storage capacity and computational power.

The Ethereum blockchain has undergone significant upgrades in recent years, including its transition from proof of work to proof of stake, known as ‘The Merge.’ With various improvements in progress, Ethereum aims to enhance its competitiveness against rival networks such as Solana and Cardano.