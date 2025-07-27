F1 TV’s Future Uncertain Amid Media Partnership Talks

Los Angeles, CA – As negotiations reportedly near completion for a new media partnership, U.S. subscribers of Formula 1‘s streaming service, F1 TV, have raised concerns about the platform’s future. For $85 a year, American fans can watch all F1 sessions without ads, access team radios, and enjoy onboard cameras, but changes in media rights elsewhere could affect this service.

The evolution of F1 TV is intertwined with the media strategies of parent company Liberty Media. How this service develops could indicate Liberty’s ambitions in the U.S. sports market, especially in the wake of speculations about a partnership with Apple. Daniel Cohen, EVP at Octagon, noted, “You don’t want any potential cannibalization from your partner eating away at customers. F1 can keep F1 TV, but it would have to be very different for the U.S. market.”

Liberty Media took over F1 in 2017 and soon launched an over-the-top service to connect directly with fans, ending the broadcast relationship with NBC in favor of ESPN. Ian Holmes, F1’s director of media rights, emphasized the league’s commitment to becoming a multimedia organization.

Despite growing its offerings, the potential of F1 TV remains tied to traditional broadcast deals. By 2023, F1 TV had expanded to 92 territories, with the U.S. being its largest market. The app was celebrated as Apple TV App of the Year in 2024, reflecting its popularity. However, discussions about a potential partnership with Apple raise questions about how F1 TV will fit into such a framework.

F1 TV’s viability was evident on social media, where fans speculated about possible changes from new media deals. With a wealthy fanbase, F1 has the flexibility to directly monetize its offerings. “They can afford to not do bad deals in markets they deem important for growth,” Cohen stated, hinting at strategies for regions like Brazil and Singapore.

Apple is reported to be offering around $150 million annually for the U.S. broadcasting rights starting in 2026, significantly more than ESPN’s current payment. While ESPN averages 1.3 million viewers per race this season, Apple’s distribution strategy remains unclear.

Though early reports suggested a bundling of F1 content into Apple’s existing services, the company has taken unique approaches with its other sports properties, hinting at a customized plan for F1. F1 TV could continue independently by revising its pricing or offerings to align with any potential Apple service.

The future of F1’s streaming service hangs in the balance as negotiations unfold. Liberty Media’s CEO, Derek Chang, stated, “We will see what partners want in their deals, and we will see what makes the most sense for F1.”