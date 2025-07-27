Future of ‘The Valley’ in Question After Cast Shake-Up

LOS ANGELES, CA — The future of Bravo’s hit show ‘The Valley‘ is uncertain following the recent departure of founding cast member Jax Taylor, announced last Wednesday. Executive producer Jessica Baskin shared with The Hollywood Reporter, “We’re making our plans for next season. Jax is obviously a mainstay. We did spend half the season without him, and that period of time was really full and rich, so I don’t think that we’re searching for story to tell. I think it’s going to be different, but I don’t think different is a bad thing.”

‘The Valley’ serves as a spinoff of ‘Vanderpump Rules‘, focusing on the lives of its former stars as they navigate adulthood in California’s San Fernando Valley. Despite the drama, Baskin believes the series has successfully wrapped its second season, explaining that they faced challenges including a domestic situation involving Taylor that led to a revelation about his cocaine addiction. His behavior ultimately sparked discussions about his potential removal from the series.

Baskin added, “In some cases, the audience’s response can be a good thing. It forces someone to assess where they are and what they might need to do.” ‘The Valley’s’ sophomore season was marked by various dark subjects, including allegations against cast members but also moments of joy, like Brittany‘s engagement. Brittany has managed to maintain a positive attitude throughout her separation from Jax while sharing heartfelt moments concerning her son’s autism testing, later diagnosed with autism.

Kristen, another central character, received praise for her growth and engagement story arc, resonating well with fans who have followed her journey since ‘Vanderpump Rules’. With Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham taking on more significant roles this season, Baskin credits a large ensemble cast for the series’ success.

Regarding the inclusion of former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars, Baskin acknowledged the passionate fanbase but clarified that they weren’t trying to set anything up. This sentiment included Scheana Shay, whose recent revelations about her husband’s infidelity raised eyebrows. Baskin noted that they were not privy to these developments while filming, yet they would have liked to explore such narratives.

As the discussion turned to Jax’s choice to step away from reality TV, Baskin emphasized the importance of his well-being, stating they were focused on the current cast and not contemplating his future on the show. Baskin confirmed that they aim to bring new stories to light and that upcoming seasons would feature significant changes.

With production plans still pending for season three, Baskin asserted they were not strictly adhering to their usual summer filming schedule, hinting at adjustments necessary due to timing and audience engagement. She urged fans to remain optimistic about the upcoming episodes, stressing their determination to capture new experiences.

As for the reboot of ‘Vanderpump Rules’, Baskin mentioned glimpses of what’s to come, promising a fresh take on the show while preserving its essence. New episodes of ‘The Valley’ air at 8 p.m. Tuesdays on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock starting Wednesdays.