Fuzzy Zoeller, Golf Icon, Dies at 74 Amid Legacy Controversy

New Albany, Indiana — Fuzzy Zoeller, a celebrated two-time major champion known for his lively personality and competitive spirit, has passed away at the age of 74. A cause of death has not been disclosed. Brian Naugle, the tournament director of the Insperity Invitational in Houston, confirmed the news after being informed by Zoeller’s daughter on Thursday.

The PGA Tour expressed its sorrow in a statement from commissioner Jay Monahan. “Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf,” Monahan said. He extended condolences to Zoeller’s family, emphasizing the golfer’s legacy.

Born Frank Urban Zoeller Jr. in New Albany, Indiana, Zoeller made history in 1979 when he became the first player since Gene Sarazen to win the Masters on his first attempt. He triumphed in a three-man playoff to secure the green jacket that year. Five years later, Zoeller achieved another major victory at the U.S. Open held at Winged Foot, where he famously misjudged a shot from Greg Norman, believing he lost the match.

Despite his success, Zoeller’s reputation endured a significant blow due to racially insensitive comments he made in 1997 regarding Tiger Woods during the Masters tournament. When asked about Woods’ performance, he jokingly advised that the golfer should not serve “fried chicken” at the Champions Dinner. This remark sparked outrage and led to years of controversy for Zoeller.

Zoeller eventually apologized for his comments, describing the fallout as “the worst thing I’ve gone through in my entire life.” He noted that he received numerous death threats and articulated the emotional toll the incident took on him. “I’ve cried many times and apologized countless times for words said in jest that just aren’t a reflection of who I am,” he stated. He sought to emphasize that his friendship circle included many individuals of color.

Throughout his golf career, Zoeller won a total of ten events on the PGA Tour and represented the United States in three Ryder Cups. He played college golf at Edison Junior College and the University of Houston before turning professional in 1973.

Zoeller is survived by three children, including his daughter Gretchen, with whom he frequently participated in the PNC Championship. His contributions to golf were recognized in 1985 when he received the USGA’s Bob Jones Award for sportsmanship.