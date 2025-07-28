Gabbard Accuses Obama of Conspiracy Regarding 2016 Election Interference

Washington, D.C. — Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has launched new allegations against former President Barack Obama, claiming he conspired to undermine Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory by using false intelligence regarding Russian interference. During a White House news briefing on Wednesday, Gabbard declared she had declassified evidence pointing to a conspiracy involving Obama and high-ranking officials from his administration.

Gabbard stated she has submitted a referral to the Department of Justice for potential criminal prosecution of Obama. The accusations claim that Obama’s team manufactured and politicized intelligence claims to question Trump’s legitimacy as president.

However, experts argue that Gabbard’s declassified documents do not substantiate her allegations. Barbara Ann Perry, a presidential studies expert at the Miller Center in Virginia, noted, “There is no evidence of criminal acts on Obama’s part or anyone in his administration,” pointing to several investigations that confirmed Russian interference during the election.

Gabbard claims her findings stem from a House Intelligence Committee report from September 2020, stating that Obama and his national security team orchestrated a “treasonous conspiracy” to falsely present Russia as having supported Trump. At the briefing, she insisted, “There is irrefutable evidence that details how President Obama directed the creation of a false intelligence community assessment.”

Despite Gabbard’s statements, many documents released indicate that while Russian interference occurred, they do not support the idea that Obama’s administration acted unlawfully. Perry referenced that the Obama administration hesitated to take immediate action against perceived Russian interference for fear of appearing partisan during the election.

Moreover, recent analyses reaffirmed that the Obama administration’s investigations were based on legitimate intelligence assessments. They emphasized that Russian operations aimed to sow discord rather than alter voting outcomes.

The Justice Department, under Attorney General Pam Bondi, has announced that they will investigate Gabbard’s claims thoroughly. Bondi affirmed, “We will leave no stone unturned to deliver justice,” although she did not specify next steps.

As the political climate intensifies, Trump has supported Gabbard’s claims, calling for accountability for those involved in what he terms a “coup.” Observers have noted that without substantial new evidence, Gabbard’s assertions may struggle to gain traction, particularly given the extensive documentation already supporting Russian interference claims made by intelligence agencies.

In context, Gabbard’s allegations come amid a broader narrative where Trump and his supporters have continuously labeled the investigations into Russian interference as a hoax. The ramifications of these claims continue to unfold as more details emerge surrounding the 2016 election and its aftermath.