Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances of 37 National Security Officials

WASHINGTON — Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday that security clearances for 37 current and former national security officials have been revoked due to alleged misconduct. Gabbard accused them of abusing public trust by politicizing intelligence information.

A memo shared with various U.S. intelligence agencies detailed that these individuals failed to protect classified information and did not adhere to professional standards of intelligence assessment. Gabbard stressed that, effective immediately, their access to classified systems and materials has been terminated.

Among those affected are former officials who worked on the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) regarding Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. This includes ex-Principal Deputy DNI Stephanie O’Sullivan and Vinh Nguyen, who served as the first chief responsible for artificial intelligence at the NSA during the Trump administration.

Gabbard stated, “Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right,” underscoring her belief that these individuals broke their oaths to the Constitution. The revocations reflect a broader strategy by the Trump administration to challenge the credibility of intelligence professionals who contradict its narratives.

Critics, including national security lawyer Mark Zaid, argue that these decisions deviate from established laws and could suppress dissenting voices within the intelligence community. Colorful political discourse surrounds the move, as many of those affected had previously publicly expressed concerns about Trump’s actions or participated in critical discussions about the intelligence assessments.

Historical context shows that intelligence community officials responsible for the 2017 ICA were attempting to provide a thorough overview of Russian activities during the election. However, Gabbard and others have cast doubt on its conclusions, alleging a conspiracy to undermine Trump’s presidency.

This recent action is similar to previous efforts by Trump, who has revoked clearances of high-profile critics, including former officials tied to the Obama administration. The memo, which provides little evidence for the claims made against the individuals, has raised concerns about the politicization of intelligence.

The ramifications of these clearance revocations could impact the future employment of many former officials who require access to sensitive information in their subsequent careers.