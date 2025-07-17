Gabby Thomas Stuns at 2025 ESPY Awards in LA

LOS ANGELES, California — Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas stole the show at the 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night. The 28-year-old track star arrived in a striking fire-red dress, making a bold fashion statement as she navigated her first ESPY experience.

Recently, Thomas has been in the spotlight not just for her athletic achievements but also for her eye-catching style. She recently won $100,000 at the inaugural Grand Slam Track Meet and has been making headlines with her fashion choices. On social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, Thomas showcased her glamorous preparations and the breathtaking “finishing touches” to her outfit.

“It’s a moment for the dress,” she said while posing in the garment that featured intricate design details, capturing attention on the red carpet.

As a nominee for “Best Athlete — Women’s Sports,” fans are eager to see if she will celebrate with another signature dance if she wins. The anticipation builds as the awards ceremony unfolds, giving Thomas a chance to further ignite her fashion and athletic prowess.

In a similar spotlight, Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher also made headlines at the ESPYs. The 28-year-old rugby star dazzled in a black paneled gown that highlighted her toned physique. The stunning cut-out design featured unique crisscross panels that accentuated her shape, while Maher sported a dramatic dark red lip that paired beautifully with her minimal jewelry.

Maher is up for the “Best Breakthrough Athlete” award, competing against notable athletes including Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg.

With both Thomas and Maher shining on this prestigious platform, the night promises to celebrate not just athletic achievements but also the striking individuality of women in sports.