Gabby Williams Achieves Milestone in Seattle Storm Playoff History

SEATTLE, Washington — Veteran forward Gabby Williams made history on Sunday night, even as the Seattle Storm fell to the Las Vegas Aces in the playoffs. With her first basket of the game, Williams surpassed Kamila Vodichkova to become the 13th all-time leading scorer for the Storm in postseason play, amassing 76 career playoff points.

Williams reached an even more significant milestone by scoring her second field goal, marking her 100th career playoff point. She finished the game with 16 points, completing 8 of 13 attempts from the field, along with three rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 27 minutes of play.

Despite Seattle’s difficulties in keeping up with the Aces, Williams displayed her scoring prowess both inside and in transition. Her quickness and defensive tenacity helped maintain the Storm’s competitiveness during key moments of the game.

“Passing Vodichkova is significant for me,” Williams said. “She was a foundational player for the franchise, and moving ahead of her in the record books means a lot.” Vodichkova was a prominent figure in Seattle’s early playoff appearances in the 2000s.

Williams’ achievement also underscores her ability to contribute in critical situations, even when she is not the primary scorer on the team, which also features standout players such as Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins. Her efficient performance against Las Vegas highlighted her instinctive reads of the defense and relentless effort.

“Even on nights when other starters struggle, Gabby finds ways to put points on the board,” said head coach Noelle Quinn. “Her versatility and determination add depth to our team.”

The Storm, while still looking to solidify their standing in the postseason, benefit from Williams’ contributions. Her ability to score in double figures while also making solid defensive plays gives Seattle a fighting chance against some of the league’s most potent teams.

While the outcome of Sunday’s game was disappointing, Williams’ achievement of 100 career playoff points serves as a bright spot and a testament to her impact in a Storm uniform.