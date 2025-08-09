Gabby Williams Breaks Steal Record in Seattle Storm’s Narrow Loss

SEATTLE — Gabby Williams recorded her 75th steal of the season during Tuesday night’s game, surpassing the previous Seattle Storm team record. This moment also puts her on track to chase the elusive WNBA milestone of 100 steals in a single season.

In her fifth season, the guard averages 2.5 steals per game. If she maintains this pace over the remaining 10 games, she would finish the season with 100 steals. The only player to reach this mark in WNBA history is Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon, who achieved it in the league’s inaugural 1998 season.

Williams’ defensive prowess was evident against the Minnesota Lynx, the league’s top team with a record of 25-5. Her quick instincts on defense helped the Storm take an early lead, but they ultimately fell short, losing 91-87.

Despite the loss, Williams’ achievement was a highlight for the Storm, who are fighting for playoff positioning. “She continues to lead by example, combining relentless energy with veteran poise,” said Storm Head Coach Noelle Quinn. “Defensively, she’s covering the other team’s most potent perimeter player.”

With 10 regular-season games left, Williams could solidify her spot in WNBA history if she remains healthy. She currently leads the league in steals per game with 2.6.

The Storm, now 16-14, had a chance to gain momentum after acquiring All-Star guard Brittney Sykes from the Washington Mystics earlier that day. Despite a flurry of late three-pointers, the Storm could not close the gap, facing their third consecutive loss.

The game was closely contested, with nine lead changes before the Lynx pulled ahead in the third quarter. The Storm will face the Las Vegas Aces next, looking to break their losing streak.