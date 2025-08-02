Gabby Williams Voices Support for Unrivaled Amid WNBA CBA Negotiations

SEATTLE, Washington – Gabby Williams, the Seattle Storm star, spoke on the podcast “Good Game with Sarah Spain” about the WNBA‘s prioritization rule and its implications for players during the ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations. The forward emphasized the role of the new 3-on-3 league, Unrivaled, in ensuring that many WNBA stars could make it to training camp on time.

During her appearance on the podcast, Williams explained that Unrivaled has allowed top players to compete in the U.S. during the offseason, contrasting with the traditional path of playing overseas. “I think Unrivaled saved the WNBA’s butt this year because a lot of players made it on time to training camp,” she said. “It’s ironic that the W doesn’t like Unrivaled because the W wouldn’t have had a lot of players without it due to prioritization.”

The prioritization rule, established in the current CBA enacted in 2023, penalizes players who do not report to their teams by the start of training camp or May 1, whichever comes first. Williams, who plays for the French national team, has missed two WNBA seasons due to international commitments. She stated, “We don’t want to play multiple seasons, that’s the whole point. But unfortunately, the income in the W just isn’t appealing enough for us to only play in the W.”

Williams noted that if she received better offers from leagues like Unrivaled, she would consider leaving the WNBA. Her public comments came after she participated in face-to-face meetings with league officials during the WNBA All-Star weekend when more than 40 players demanded higher salaries and improved revenue sharing.

Unrivaled, launched in January 2025, offers competitive salaries, paying its players six-figure salaries for an eight-week season. Each of the league’s 36 players earned an average of $222,222, surpassing the WNBA’s maximum salary for the 2025 season. Amidst a successful inaugural run generating over $27 million in revenue, Unrivaled’s growth poses a challenge to the WNBA.

Williams declared, “The WNBA needs to pay us more. That’s obviously why they don’t want us in these leagues.” With the current CBA set to expire in October 2025, many players, including Williams, are weighing their options as negotiations proceed. Unrivaled’s rapid success has sparked conversations about the viability of players opting for alternatives during their offseason.