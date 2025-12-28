Gabon and Mozambique Seek First Win in AFCON Matchup

Agadir, Morocco — Gabon and Mozambique will both aim for their first victory in the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations on December 28, following defeats in their opening Group F matches. The match will take place at the Grand Stade d’Agadir, kicking off at 13h30 local time (12h30 GMT).

This showdown marks the first time these two teams have met at the Africa Cup of Nations finals. Historically, they have faced each other seven times in various competitions, with Gabon winning four times, Mozambique two, and one match ending in a draw.

In their recent fixtures during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying, Gabon defeated Mozambique 1-0 in both encounters. Neither team advanced to the finals in that tournament. Gabon’s last victory at the AFCON was in the group stage in 2015, against Burkina Faso, leading to a six-match winless streak in their AFCON games.

Gabon suffered a 1-0 loss to Cameroon in their last match. This defeat ended their seven-match unbeaten run at AFCON and marked their struggle in group play, where they have only won once in their last 10 matches. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came off the bench against Cameroon, indicating his availability for the next match, vital for Gabon’s advancement.

On the other side, Mozambique also faced defeat, losing 1-0 to Côte d’Ivoire. This loss extended their winless streak to 16 AFCON matches, where they have the dubious distinction of not having won any of their first 16 encounters.

Each team is under pressure as they seek a crucial win to bolster their chances of advancing. Gabon hopes to capitalize on Mozambique’s struggles and will aim to secure a victory before facing tougher opponents. The stakes are high as the winner will keep their hopes alive in this competitive group.