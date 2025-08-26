Libreville, Gabon – As legislative and local elections approach on September 27, 2025, political tensions in Gabon are rising. Dozens of candidates have been disqualified, prompting anger and frustration among those affected. They argue that the process, overseen by the Interior Ministry, lacks transparency and fairness.

In response to the controversy, President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema has broken his silence. In a statement read by one of his advisors on Saturday, August 23, he condemned what he deemed unacceptable practices. He urged his administration to uphold rigor and impartiality. “These practices are unacceptable,” he stated, emphasizing that equity and transparency are critical foundations of Gabonese democracy.

The president pointed out “incongruities” in the candidate validation process, claiming they undermine electoral fairness and threaten the democratic foundations of the nation. Oligui Nguema insisted that transparency and adherence to republican rules are non-negotiable.

He has called on relevant authorities to fulfill their responsibilities “with diligence and impartiality” to ensure the regularity and credibility of the elections. Having gained significant support during the presidential election in April, the President stressed the need to conduct the upcoming legislative and local elections with the same integrity and peace as the previous polls. “Let’s maintain this course,” he asserted, signaling a strong message to all political and administrative actors.

This presidential stance comes at a time when citizens’ trust in the electoral process is fragile. Disqualified candidates and various political parties are demanding greater transparency and fairness, while the public seeks serious assurances of regularity for these crucial elections. With his clear commitment to transparency and equity, President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema aims to reassure Gabonese citizens and uphold the credibility of democracy in the country.