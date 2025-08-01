Gabriel Diallo Prepares for Showdown Against Taylor Fritz at Home

TORONTO, Canada — Gabriel Diallo, the 23-year-old Canadian tennis player, is gearing up for a significant match against American Taylor Fritz, the world No. 4, at the National Bank Open on Friday evening.

On the eve of the match, Diallo held an hour-long practice attended by over 50 fans, who cheered him on while holding giant tennis balls and requesting autographs. One enthusiastic fan encouraged him, saying, “You can beat him tomorrow!” Diallo smiled but quickly focused back on his training.

Diallo, currently ranked No. 36 in the world, is the last Canadian man remaining in the singles draw. This match with Fritz marks his second encounter with the American, following a hard-fought five-set loss at Wimbledon earlier this month.

During his practice, Diallo was visibly energized, happy to have his family and friends supporting him at home. “Basically everyone” was in attendance, he said as he wiped sweat from his brow after practice. “I think all of us Canadians are very grateful and happy to play here, even small things like practices.”

The rising star earned a bye to the second round and is enjoying the excitement of competing in front of a hometown crowd. Friday’s match will be his first center court night match at home, which adds to the anticipation.

Earlier in the day, Diallo, alongside fellow Canadian Alexis Galarneau, faced elimination in their opening doubles match. Now, Diallo has 24 hours to rest before the crucial match against Fritz, scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Fritz has had a strong year, reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon and the finals at the U.S. Open last year. After their previous match, Fritz captured the attention of many as he hit the ATP circuit with ten ATP titles, including a Masters 1000 win at Indian Wells in 2022.

“I’m expecting a good match from him — he’s a very consistent player,” Diallo noted. “We had a great match at Wimbledon, so I’m looking forward to trying to replicate that kind of level and hopefully give myself some chances.”

The two players are known for their powerful serves, and their previous meeting featured a staggering 53 aces. Diallo’s coach, Martin Laurendeau, explained, “These courts are really fast… Fast balls and fast courts are the best conditions for him.”

Diallo is aware of the challenge that Fritz presents but remains optimistic. After their encounter at Wimbledon, where he gained valuable experience, he noted, “Losing a tough match like that… it’s super beneficial. I hope to tweak some things and put on a good match again.”

If Diallo finds himself in a difficult situation, he has shown the ability to come back. He previously faced a tough match against Matteo Gigante, where he rallied to a 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory after being down a break in the second set.

Laurendeau commented on Diallo’s resilience, stating, “A lot of times this year he was down in a set, or down match points… but he managed to get a lot of wins by competing really well.”

Despite the challenges, Diallo intends to push forward and represent Canada in the tournament. “Things have turned out the way they are,” he said regarding the exits of fellow Canadian players Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov. “But I’ll try my hardest to carry the flag behind me.”