Sports
Gabriella Fernandes Aims for Victory at UFC Vegas 109
LAS VEGAS, NV — Gabriella Fernandes returns to the octagon on Saturday for UFC Vegas 109, facing Julija Stoliarenko after a career-defining victory last year. Fernandes stunned the MMA community with a choke-out win against Wang Cong at UFC Macau, a fight where she was a massive underdog.
Now recovered from injuries, Fernandes is eager to build on that momentum. ‘I expected to fight someone ranked higher in the flyweight division after my win, but I didn’t feel in a position to ask for it,’ she told MMA Fighting.
Stoliarenko brings a record of 2-6 in the UFC and is seeking redemption after a stoppage loss to Luana Carolina in February 2024. Despite the challenges, Fernandes is pragmatic about her upcoming fight. ‘When I get to the rankings, I’ll start choosing opponents,’ she said. ‘But for now, I’ll accept every challenge.’
Reflecting on her UFC debut against Jasmine Jasudavicius, Fernandes acknowledges the ups and downs of her career, saying, ‘Everybody in the UFC is there for a reason. There are no easy fights.’ She added, ‘I don’t underestimate anyone because I’ve faced doubt throughout my journey.’
Fernandes is currently the odds-on favorite, but she claims not to feel the pressure from that label. ‘I’ve learned from early losses in my career. It’s just another challenge for me,’ she explained, emphasizing her strategy against Stoliarenko’s grappling.
She recognizes Stoliarenko’s strength in submissions, particularly armbars, having submitted ten of her fights that way. ‘I can’t be overly aggressive,’ Fernandes noted. ‘But I’ll find my moment when she tires.’
With both fighters eager for a win, the matchup promises excitement as Fernandes aims to solidify her place in the division. ‘I feel ready for anything,’ she said. ‘MMA is unpredictable, and I’m ready for whatever comes my way.’
