Gainer and Ruffels Lead in Final Round of Evian Championship

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Cara Gainer of England and Gabriela Ruffels of Australia are poised for an unexpected major victory as they lead the Evian Championship at 11-under par going into the final round on Sunday. The duo surged to the top after impressive third-round performances at the Evian Resort Golf Club on Saturday.

Gainer, ranked No. 129 in the world, shot a remarkable 7-under 64, while Ruffels, ranked 71st, followed closely with a 66. Their success has placed them in the final pairing, but they face stiff competition from high-ranked players, including No. 6 Minjee Lee and No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul, who are one stroke behind.

In addition to Lee and Thitikul, a host of players are within striking distance at 10-under, including second-round leader Somi Lee and Grace Kim. The pressure will be on Gainer and Ruffels as they attempt to capture their first major title.

Gainer, 29, reflected on her unexpected journey into golf, noting, “Tennis was my first love. I enjoy watching it, especially with Wimbledon on this week.” She transitioned to golf at age 14 and achieved her first professional win early this year.

Ruffels, 25, also shares a background in tennis, with a father who was a professional player. She experienced burnout on the courts before switching to golf. “It was such a cool experience attending Wimbledon last week,” said Ruffels, who won the U.S. Women’s Amateur title in 2019.

Ruffels is gaining confidence from her performance at the championship, having posted six birdies in her third round. “The putter was really good today,” she remarked. “I was solid tee to green.”

Gainer’s strong showing this week is informed by her past performance at the same venue, where she tied for third earlier this year at the Jabra Ladies Open. “I know it’s set up slightly different, but I have good feelings in this beautiful place,” she said.

As Gainer and Ruffels prepare for the final round, they will be keenly aware of the competitive field behind them. With a chance for Gainer to earn full LPGA status should she win, both players are eager to seize the moment on Sunday.

In a sport where experience often dictates success, Gainer and Ruffels are breaking the mold with their late switch to professional golf. The stage is set for an exciting finish at the Evian Championship.