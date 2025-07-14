Gaines’ New Show Faces Backlash Over Same-Sex Couple Casting

NEW YORK, NY — Popular reality TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are receiving backlash for their latest series, “Back to the Frontier,” which features a same-sex couple. The show debuted on HBO Max on July 10, portraying three families attempting to live as homesteaders in the 1880s.

The series includes Jason and Joe Hanna-Riggs, a Texas couple who, along with their twin sons born via surrogate, are one of the families featured in the program. After the announcement, conservative Christian leaders criticized the Gaines, known for their strong ties to the evangelical community, for casting a same-sex couple.

Reverend Franklin Graham expressed disappointment over the series on social media, stating, “While we are to love people, we should love them enough to tell them the truth of God’s Word. His Word is absolute truth. God loves us, and His design for marriage is between one man and one woman.”

In a similar vein, Ed Vitagliano, vice president of the American Family Association, commented that the casting choice was “sad and disappointing,” questioning the Gaines’ shift in their traditional stance on marriage. “We aren’t sure why the Gaines have reversed course, but we are sure of this: ‘Back to the Frontier’ promotes an unbiblical view of human sexuality, marriage, and family,” he noted.

Facing the controversy, Chip Gaines responded on social media, urging his critics to “Talk, ask questions, listen… maybe even learn.” He lamented what he termed a culture of judgment within parts of modern American Christianity. “It’s a sad Sunday when ‘non believers’ have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian,” he added, highlighting a personal frustration with the backlash.

The Gaines’ response aimed to address the concerns while affirming their commitment to the show’s mission. However, the backlash continued, with comments from followers reflecting disappointment over their decision to feature the Hanna-Riggs family.

Despite the criticism, the series seeks to showcase diverse family structures, with Jason Hanna-Riggs sharing his perspective on representation, stating, “…it would be a great opportunity for representation for same-sex couples.” He added that participating in the show aligns with their goal of normalizing same-sex relationships.

As reactions continue to unfold, many are watching to see how the Gaines navigate this dialogue within their fanbase and the broader cultural landscape.