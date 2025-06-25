Gainesville Lottery Player Wins $2 Million Mega Millions Prize

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A player from Gainesville became a millionaire on June 20 after winning a $2 million prize in the Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers and featured a two times Megaplier, which doubled the standard payout of $1 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, with an estimated jackpot of around $326 million. Lottery officials encourage players to try their luck in hopes of striking it rich.

In addition to the big winner in Gainesville, several other players in the region also celebrated recent wins. A player at the Duluth Food Mart on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard won $50,000 with their ticket. Meanwhile, two Georgia FIVE tickets sold at the New Hope Citgo in Lawrenceville each won $10,000 during the June 20 midday drawing.

All proceeds from Georgia Lottery games support education throughout the state, helping schools and students.