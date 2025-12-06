Gainesville Red Elephants Battle Langston Hughes in Quarterfinal Showdown

ATLANTA, Ga. — The much-anticipated quarterfinal matchup of the 2025 GHSA Class 5A football playoffs is set for Friday night. The Gainesville Red Elephants will travel to face the Langston Hughes Panthers at 7:30 p.m. Both teams are eager to secure a spot in the semifinals following a delay due to disciplinary actions from a brawl in their previous games.

The Red Elephants’ game against the Panthers will be broadcast live on Atlanta News First (Channel 46) and the Peachtree Sports Network, also available for streaming. Fans can tune in through the ANF+ app on various platforms including FireTV and Roku, or through the WANF – Special Events channel.

The delay stemmed from a brawl between players from Gainesville and Brunswick during a playoff game on November 21. The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) initially suspended 38 players from Gainesville, but following appeals, 34 suspensions were lifted allowing key players to participate in the game.

This will mark the second time these two schools meet on the gridiron, with their only previous encounter happening during the 2022 Class 6A state championship game, where the Panthers emerged victorious, taking home their first state title.

Gainesville, under the guidance of head coach Josh Niblett, boasts a strong season record of 10-2. Notably, quarterback Kharim Hughley, a four-star recruit headed to Clemson, has racked up impressive stats, throwing for 2,203 yards and 28 touchdowns in addition to rushing for six scores.

In the backfield, junior running back Nigel Newkirk has accumulated 1,425 rushing yards, and senior wideout Philip Williams leads the team in receiving yards with 612. The defensive line is led by Alabama commitments Xavier Griffin and Jamarion Matthews, who have made significant contributions this season.

On the other side, Langston Hughes, led by coach Andrico Hines in his first season, remains unbeaten with a record of 12-0. Quarterback Darnell Kelly has completed 69% of his passes for 1,972 yards and 25 touchdowns. Kelly also poses a dual threat with 508 rushing yards.

The running back duo of Carsyn Baker and Qwantavius Wiggins has combined for over 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns, adding depth to the Panthers’ offense. Senior wide receiver Xavier Tiller has been a key player in the passing game, providing a formidable target for Kelly.

Friday’s event kicks off a full evening of playoff football which leads into the semifinals scheduled for Dec. 11. The anticipation for this matchup is high, as both teams aim for a win and a step closer to the state championship on Dec. 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We’re ready to get back on the field and represent our community,” Niblett stated. The excitement surrounding this game has captured national attention, showcasing the talent and resilience of high school athletes in Georgia.